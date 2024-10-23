Red Sox Urged To Sign Dodgers $71 Million Star As Top Option
There will be plenty of options out there this winter to fill the Boston Red Sox's biggest hole.
The Red Sox have a few clear needs with free agency approaching. Boston clearly needs to add a starting pitcher and a few relievers, but the biggest need certainly will be some right-handed talent for the lineup.
There will be a handful of players available this winter, and FanSided's Michael Brakebill urged the team to sign Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández.
"Teoscar Hernández poses the most expensive option this winter if the Red Sox want to go crazy with a hitter," Brakebill said. "Hernández has been solid for a long time and is coming off one of his best campaigns with a mark of .272/.339/.501, including 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. Somehow, the Dodgers landed him on a one-year deal last winter, but it's time for Hernández to receive a multi-year contract.
"(Hernández) age 32, it won't be a huge contract, but a two-year, 3rd-year player option for around $75,000,000 seems reasonable at this point. Since 2020, he has hit .274/.328/.493 with a pace of 34 homers and 106 RBIs per 162 games. Hernandez went .290/.357/.574 against southpaws this season, adding to his career mark of .278/.334/.560 vs. LHP. He's a solid addition to any team needing an outfielder, and for Boston, he certainly helps turn the tide toward contention in 2025."
Hernández currently is projected to get a three-year deal worth roughly $71 million. Boston could afford a deal of that nature and should consider it. He wanted to join the Red Sox last offseason, but the two sides couldn't agree.
He instead signed with the Dodgers and was an All-Star and now has a chance to win the World Series.
If the Red Sox were to sign Hernández, they likely would need to find a trade involving at least one of the team's left-handed bats. But that is a problem that could be sorted out at a different time. Bringing in Hernández should be Boston's top priority and makes plenty of sense,
