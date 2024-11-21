Red Sox Urged To Sign Mets $50M Two-Time All-Star As Nick Pivetta Replacement
Nick Pivetta's five-year run with the Boston Red Sox could be nearing its end, but if it is, there was a small victory for the club at the finish line.
Earlier this week, Pivetta rejected the Red Sox's $21 million qualifying offer, which entitles Boston to an extra draft pick at the end of the second round if he signs elsewhere. It's a sign that the market is strong for Pivetta despite his middling statistics, and also that the Red Sox need to go out and grab more starting pitching.
In a perfect world, the Red Sox would land both an ace atop the rotation and another mid-rotation starter to help eat innings. Essentially, having someone who can replace Pivetta, perhaps with slightly less volatile stuff from week to week, would be a perfect match.
That match could be a player the Red Sox have seen a lot through the years with the New York Yankees--and who dominated them as a member of the New York Mets in a September matchup--right-hander Luis Severino.
Recently, Tim Crowley of NESN called Severino a top-three fit among free agents who could replace Pivetta in the Boston rotation.
"Severino has plenty of experience in a big market in the AL East," Crowley said. "The right-hander flipped to another borough in 2024 with the New York Mets where he tallied 182 innings with a 3.91 ERA and a 4.21 (FIP). It’s a fine season, though the Red Sox may have areas to unlock with Severino."
"His best abilities last season came in attacking with his fastball and generating weak contact. Andrew Bailey has instilled a heavier breaking ball diet among the Boston rotation, though his work with Severino would be intriguing regardless."
A two-time American League All-Star, Severino resurrected his career with the Mets after a dreadful 2023 season in the Bronx. Beyond the ERA, the fact that he stayed healthy, pitched 182 innings, and had some signature starts (including a complete-game shutout in September) bodes well for his future.
Here's the difficult part of the equation: Like Pivetta, Severino also received (and rejected) a qualifying offer. The Mets are luxury tax payors, so they would only receive a fourth-round compensation pick from the Red Sox in return, but the swap in draft picks isn't too big a prize for letting go of Pivetta.
Severino is projected for a three-year, $50 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic. We'll soon see if the Red Sox have any interest in bringing over their longtime rival.
