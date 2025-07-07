Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Were Right After Offseason Promise, 3 All-Star Nods

The Red Sox had a big day on Sunday...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are going to be well-represented at the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Boston made it clear this past offseason that it was going to be aggressive with the intent to improve the club and fight for a playoff spot this year. That is exactly what the team did. Boston made a handful of moves, including the signing of Aroldis Chapman and Alex Bregman along with the acquisition of Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Well, all three moves clearly have worked out. Chapman, Bregman, and Crochet were all named American League All-Stars on Sunday.

For as much flak as the Red Sox's front office has gotten, adding three pieces who turn out to be All-Stars quickly the next season is quite impressive. Chapman hasn't been an All-Star since 2021. Bregman hasn't been an All-Star since 2019. Crochet was an All-Star last year and he is just 26 years old. It's not shocking he's back in the All-Star Game.

What an offseason and now the Red Sox are back over .500 after taking down the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Red Sox have a 46-45 record heading into a very winnable three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Then, the Red Sox will have a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays before taking a quick break for the All-Star break. Chapman, Bregman, and Crochet all will clearly be busy, though, over in Atlanta, Georgia.

