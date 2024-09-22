Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Were 'Willing' To Give Breakout Star Four-Year Deal, Per Insider

It sounds like Boston tried to swing a major deal

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) leaves the mound in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) leaves the mound in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox certainly tried to add to the starting rotation this past winter.

Boston did sign Lucas Giolito, but he wasn't the only person the club tried to bring in. The Red Sox wanted to add multiple starters and tried to bring in Jordan Montgomery as well. He was linked to Boston on numerous occasions, and it seemed like a real chance he would join the club.

It didn't end up being the case, and he ended up with the Arizona Diamondbacks. While this is the case, it wasn't from a lack of trying from Boston. The Red Sox reportedly were willing to give him a four-year deal, but he opted against coming to Boston, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

"The Boston Red Sox were willing to provide free agent starter Jordan Montgomery a four-year contract in the winter, but negotiations never materialized as Montgomery kept waiting on the Texas Rangers, where he badly wanted to return," Nightengale said. "He was left signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he’s expected to remain instead of opting out of a $22.5 million contract in 2025."

Montgomery was on the rise last offseason. He had a great year with the St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers and looked to be a star on the rise. There was plenty of interest in him, but he didn't get as large of a deal as he hoped.

He has struggled this season and now isn't trending in the same direction as he was last winter.

More MLB: Projected $215 Million Orioles Superstar Called 'Reach' Fit For Red Sox

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News