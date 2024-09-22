Red Sox Were 'Willing' To Give Breakout Star Four-Year Deal, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox certainly tried to add to the starting rotation this past winter.
Boston did sign Lucas Giolito, but he wasn't the only person the club tried to bring in. The Red Sox wanted to add multiple starters and tried to bring in Jordan Montgomery as well. He was linked to Boston on numerous occasions, and it seemed like a real chance he would join the club.
It didn't end up being the case, and he ended up with the Arizona Diamondbacks. While this is the case, it wasn't from a lack of trying from Boston. The Red Sox reportedly were willing to give him a four-year deal, but he opted against coming to Boston, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Boston Red Sox were willing to provide free agent starter Jordan Montgomery a four-year contract in the winter, but negotiations never materialized as Montgomery kept waiting on the Texas Rangers, where he badly wanted to return," Nightengale said. "He was left signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he’s expected to remain instead of opting out of a $22.5 million contract in 2025."
Montgomery was on the rise last offseason. He had a great year with the St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers and looked to be a star on the rise. There was plenty of interest in him, but he didn't get as large of a deal as he hoped.
He has struggled this season and now isn't trending in the same direction as he was last winter.
