Red Sox Will Likely Move '$54 Million-Plus' By Trading 'Disappointed' Player
The Boston Red Sox are more than likely going to trade their 31-year-old DH this offseason.
As FanSided’s Katie Manganelli explained in detail, Masataka Yoshida has been solid for the Red Sox over the last two seasons, but there simply isn’t room on Boston’s roster for him moving forward.
“The DH finished the season slashing .280/.349/.415 with 21 doubles, 10 homers, 56 RBI and two stolen bases,” Manganelli said.
“But Yoshida's role on the Red Sox's roster left those in charge without much room to make changes. He spent seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball as an outfielder, but he's not a defensive savant. Yoshida is "disappointed" he wasn't used in the outfield besides one emergency inning in April.”
“Yoshida could be difficult to move with the $54 million-plus left on his contract, and the Red Sox may have to eat a lot of that money to dish him anywhere. … Yoshida hasn't officially requested a trade, but there seems to be an even greater possibility for a move this year than last offseason.”
There are also rumors that Rafael Devers could be spending more time as DH to consider. With both Devers and possibly Tyler O’Neill returning, there’s unlikely to be any opportunities for Yoshida. O’Neill would figure mostly as a DH due to Boston’s overflowing talent in the outfield with Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and incoming star Roman Anthony.
Yoshida’s time in Boston has probably come to an end, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a solid contributor wherever else he ends up in the Majors.
