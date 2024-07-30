Red Sox Could Add Setup Man 'Drawing Significant Interest' For Relief Help
With the trade deadline less than 12 hours away, the Boston Red Sox should continue to pursue improvements.
One area where the Red Sox could still use reinforcements is the bullpen. It’s been reported that Boston is vying for the services of stud closers like Tanner Scott and Kyle Finnegan, but both players are coveted by multiple contenders.
Another arm the Red Sox are likely monitoring is Lucas Erceg of the Oakland Athletics.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that Erceg has entered the radar of multiple teams as the deadline approaches.
“Right-handed setup man Lucas Erceg, who comes with five years additional control, is drawing significant interest, according to a source briefed on the A’s discussions,” Rosenthal said.
Erceg is 2-3 for Oakland this year with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. The 29-year-old hurler would be a nice setup performer for Kenley Jansen as Boston looks to close crucial games in August and September.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow could pivot to Erceg if more blockbuster names like Scott and Finnegan become either unavailable or too pricey on Tuesday.
