Red Sox Young Star Surprisingly Called Boston's 'Prime Trade Chip'
Will the Boston Red Sox swing some sort of blockbuster trade this winter?
Everything should be on the table.
Boston has taken a step forward in 2024. The Red Sox won 78 games in each of the last two seasons and were a last-place team. Boston currently has an 80-78 record with four games left to play and is in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox dealt with a plethora of high-impact injuries throughout the season and yet they still have performed better than expected.
That doesn't mean the season has been completely successful, but it is a step in the right direction. Boston's young talent was on full display this season and is a big reason why the team is in the position it currently is. The Red Sox are just a few pieces away from really contending and that could lead to some changes this winter.
NBC Sports Red Sox insider John Tomase took a look at what Boston can do this winter and specifically focused on possible trade pieces. The Red Sox have many players that likely will be coveted on the trade market if Boston is open for business. He called first baseman Triston Casas Boston's "prime trade chip" heading into the offseason.
"That leaves Casas, who probably represents the sweet spot," Tomase said. "He has endured a frustrating 2024, missing about 100 games with a rib injury, but as his recent three-homer outburst vs. the Twins illustrates, he possesses game-changing power. He's also at a position of potential redundancy because Devers isn't staying at third forever. Casas has occasionally frustrated manager Alex Cora with his behavior, like describing his injury in more florid terms to reporters than the team, and there's no doubt he's an iconoclast...
"If the old adage about needing to give something to get something is true, then Casas represents chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's prime trade chip this winter. He's young, skilled, and unfortunately left-handed, and the Red Sox need to break a logjam. Meaningful upgrades come at a steep cost. Perhaps it will be Casas."
If the Red Sox were to consider a deal involving Casas, it would have to be for a top-tier starting pitcher. In this hypothetical scenario, a team that could be a logical fit would be the Seattle Mariners, as they have a surplus of starting pitchers and need offense. Casas had a down year but still shouldn't be traded for less than someone like Logan Gilbert or George Kirby.
