Two-Time All-Star Is 'Drawing Interest;' Could Red Sox Make Surprising Move?
One former star is looking for his next opportunity at the big league level.
Two-time All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto has been a journeyman over the last few seasons and is looking to make his way back to the big leagues in 2024. He spent some time with the Miami Marlins last season and has been in the minor leagues so far in 2024 in the Texas Rangers organization.
He recently opted out of his deal, though, as he looks to get back to the majors and reportedly is drawing interest from clubs, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Free-agent pitcher Johnny Cueto, who recently opted out of his contract with the Texas Rangers, is drawing interest, a source said," Murray said. "He is looking for a team that needs more immediate starting or long relief help, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported."
Cueto is looking for a club that could use immediate help in the starting rotation and the Boston Red Sox could fit that description. Boston is missing Garrett Whitlock in the starting rotation and has a real hole to fill.
If the Red Sox want a short-term solution, it could be Cueto. They could give him a few starts to see what he has in the tank and then add someone else at the trade deadline at the end of the month.
Injuries have played a major role in Boston so far this season so having a veteran depth option like Cueto available wouldn't hurt. If the Red Sox were to add another hurler at the deadline, they could then let him go or send him to the minors.
The No. 5 spot in the rotation will see a few more starts before the deadline, so why not fill it with a veteran?
