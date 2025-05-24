Roman Anthony Reacts To Marcelo Mayer's Red Sox Promotion
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most exciting prospects in baseball on the way to town.
Reports started to pop up earlier this afternoon about infielder Marcelo Mayer getting the call to the big leagues. MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O'Day was first on the news.
"Im in the WooSox clubhouse and Marcelo Mayer is getting congratulations from all his teammates. It appears he is headed to Boston," Morrison-O'Day shared.
Since then, ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported the news.
"The Boston Red Sox are calling up infielder Marcelo Mayer, one of the top prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "With Alex Bregman injured, Boston needs infield help, and the 22-year-old Mayer -- who's hitting .271/.347/.471 at Triple-A -- will get the first shot at his ABs."
Triple-A Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy opened up to the media about giving Mayer the news.
Fellow Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony took to Instagram with a brief message for Mayer.
"About time go be you brother," Anthony said.
Now, two of the "Big 3" will be with Boston in Mayer and Kristian Campbell. Anthony is the last one still in the minors but his time should come in the very near future. Anthony has been red-hot all season to this point and is the top prospect in baseball. The opportunity hasn't been in there yet with a surplus of outfield firepower.
Hopefully, the trio will all reunite soon in Boston.
