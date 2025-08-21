Roman Anthony Reminds Red Sox Of Yankees, Mets Superstar
The Boston Red Sox entered the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the No. 1 prospect in the sport in outfielder Roman Anthony.
He began the season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and earned his promotion up to Boston in June. Before being promoted, Anthony was slashing .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, three stolen bases, nine doubles, two triples, and 45 runs scored in 58 games played. Since his promotion in June, Anthony has put up eerily-similar eye-popping stats.
Anthony has played in 58 games in Boston and is slashing .283/.402/.434 with four home runs, 23 RBIs, four stolen bases, 17 doubles, one triple, and 38 runs scored. Anthony's home run numbers are down, but his doubles numbers are way up. Overall, Anthony has been as advertised: a budding superstar.
He has gotten praise left and right for his performance in the big leagues and Red Sox manager Alex Cora even compared him to a young Juan Soto while also mentioning legendary slugger Barry Bonds, as shared by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Can Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony actually live up to the hype?
"Who he reminds me of, it’s hard," Cora said as transcribed by Rosenthal. "I don’t want to say (Barry) Bonds, of course. Probably (Juan) Soto, without the flashiness, early on. It’s a good at-bat. He’s not going to chase. Even when he doesn’t get hits, you’re like, holy (explicit), that’s a good at-bat."
Soto came up to the big leagues as a 19-year-old and was a superstar right away. In his first 58 big league games, Soto slashed .315/.423/.581 with 13 home runs, 36 RBIs, two stolen bases, 13 doubles, one triple, and 40 runs scored.
Soto has been pegged as a generational talent. The fact that Anthony looks anything similar to him to Cora certainly is a good sign. The Red Sox believe in Anthony and already have invested in him for the long term. Anthony is just 21 years old and is just getting started. If he can develop like Soto has, Boston will be just fine.
More MLB: Red Sox DFA 7-Year Veteran, Promote David Hamilton For Yankees Series