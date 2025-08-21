Red Sox DFA 7-Year Veteran, Promote David Hamilton For Yankees Series
The Boston Red Sox have made another roster decison.
Recently, Boston landed first base slugger Nathaniel Lowe after he was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals. Lowe crushed his first home run as a member of the Red Sox in dramatic fashion against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, but Boston wasn't able to capitalize and ended up losing in extra innings.
Once Boston landed Lowe, it seemed like only a matter of time before the Red Sox would make a move in the infield with Abraham Toro immediately speculated as the next guy who could be off the roster. After just a few days, the Red Sox reportedly have made that decision and are designating Toro for assignment to make room on the roster for David Hamilton, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"The Red Sox have designated Abraham Toro for assignment, according to a source. David Hamilton has been recalled," McCaffrey said.
Red Sox make decision, move on from Abraham Toro
Toro was an important piece for Boston for a while. When Triston Casas went down for the season, the Red Sox didn't have an answer at first base. It has been the team's biggest question for months. The Red Sox turned to Toro to platoon with Romy González and the results were significantly better than expected to the point that Boston didn't add a slugger ahead of the trade deadline.
Lowe became available to the surprise of some. He wasn't having a great year with Washington, but the fact that Washington wasn't able to get anything for a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner ahead of the trade deadline is unexpected.
The situation was perfect for Boston and unfortunately, it comes at the expense of Toro. He played in 76 games for Boston while filling in at first and third base and slashed .244/.294/.378 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. He was hovering around .300 there for a while but has cooled off of late.
Boston needed a solution when Casas went down and Toro did a good job helping to keep the Red Sox afloat until now.
More MLB: Reports: Red Sox Considering Moving On From All-Star