Roman Anthony's 4-Word Response To Red Sox's Spring Demotion
Looking back to Spring Training, one of the biggest talking points for the team back then was whether or not any of the "Big 3" would make the Boston Red Sox's roster out of camp.
Of the three, Kristian Campbell was the only one who didn't have to start the season down in the minors. Both Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer did despite red-hot stretches in Spring Training. Now, Anthony is a regular in the lineup and isn't going anywhere in the foreseeable future.
Mayer unfortunately will miss the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery Campbell is down in Triple-A right now after he went cold at the big league level. He'll be back at some point this year, for sure.
Anthony is the guy who has had seemingly the easiest adjustment to the big leagues. He's thriving and right now is slashing .283/.402/.434 with four home runs, 23 RBIs, four stolen bases, 17 doubles, one triple, and 38 runs scored in 58 games.
With how Anthony has fit in at the big league level, it's hard to imagine him ever being down in the minors. He looks like a 10-year veteran every time he steps up to the plate. It sounds like he handled his start in the minors like one as well. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column about Anthony on Thursday and one nugget that stood out was that when Anthony was told he was starting the season in the minors his response was simple and perfect.
Roman Anthony had the perfect response to the decision
"'I’ll see you soon.' That’s what outfielder Roman Anthony told Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora upon being informed at the end of spring training that he would open the season at Triple A," Rosenthal shared. "The Red Sox were in Monterrey, Mexico, for a two-game exhibition series against the Sultanes de Monterrey. It was the first time Anthony played on anything resembling a major-league stage. He was not yet 21.
"Anthony acquitted himself well, going a combined 2-for-8 with a triple and two walks. But after the series ended, Cora gave him the official word: He was getting sent down. Anthony shook Cora’s hand. 'He said it with conviction: ‘I’ll see you soon,’' Cora recalled. 'And I was like, ‘I know.’'"
Anthony looks like a superstar and was right. He made the jump to the big leagues in June and it doesn't seem like he's going back down anytime soon.
