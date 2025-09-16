Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu Updates Before Red Sox-Athletics
The Boston Red Sox seemingly could get a big bat back into the lineup imminently, but it will not be Roman Anthony.
This isn't shocking. It was been said left and right since Anthony went down with his oblique injury that he most likely will miss the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. For Boston, that ends on Sept. 28th.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared a column highlighting five players that need to step up for Boston down the stretch. In it, she mentioned that outfielder Wilyer Abreu should be back this week and went on to affirm that Anthony isn't expected to return until October at the soonest.
The Boston Red Sox still need a boost badly
"2025 stats: .253 average, .811 OPS, 16 doubles, 22 homers, 108 games," McCaffrey said. "September stats: Has not played due to injury. Wilyer Abreu landed on the IL with a calf strain about two weeks before Anthony hit the IL. Losing the two lefty bats put the Red Sox offense into a tailspin.
"While Anthony wasn’t expected to return until early October, Abreu’s calf strain has taken longer to recover from than anticipated. He’s missed 25 games but is expected to return this week as he’s ramped up running and baseball activities. It’s hard to put too much blame or pressure on an injured player, but the Red Sox need Abreu to perform once he’s back in the lineup. He and Story are the only two hitters on the team with more than 20 homers, and having his power threat could help ease some of the burden on Story and Bregman and loosen up what’s been a tight lineup this month."
She certainly is right. Whenever Abreu returns to the field, Boston is going to need him to quickly return to form with the playoff standings tight right now and the offense needing some more firepower. It would be great to get Anthony back too, but unfortunately it doesn't seem like fans can rely on that idea any time soon.
More MLB: Yankees Castoff Is Powering Red Sox Back To The Playoffs