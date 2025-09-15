Yankees Castoff Is Powering Red Sox Back To The Playoffs
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees completed a rare trade before the 2025 Major League Baseball season that likely has had a bigger impact than either team could've expected.
Boston landed catcher Carlos Narváez from New York and he has blossomed into a positive contributor for the team seemingly out of nowhere. He had little buzz in Spring Training but earned the backup job behind Connor Wong. When Wong went down early in the season, the Red Sox called Narváez's number and since then he has been more than anyone could've hoped for.
The Red Sox are lucky the Yankees were willing to make a deal
He played six games last year with New York so he technically has still been a rookie this year. In his first full season in the majors, he has slashed .248/.318/.429 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, 50 runs scored in 109 games played. He's at 2.8 wins above replacement and has been great defensively as well. His fielding run value is in the 97th percentile right now, per Baseball Savant. Also, he's in the 98th percentile in caught stealing above average, 89th percentile in framing, 84th percentile in framing, and 78th percentile in blocks above average.
Whether or not he wins a Gold Glove Award this season is up for a different debate, but the Red Sox are getting elite defensive play from the catching position as well as some significant pop. This was on full display on Sunday night against the very same Yankees that traded him. He launched his 14th home run for Boston on Sunday.
Narváez has been all over the Yankees all season to this point. In 11 games against New York, he's gone 10-for-37 with three of his 14 home runs, seven RBIs, and 10 walks. This guy is the real deal and he's just 26 years old. If things continue to work out in his favor, the Yankees are going to have to watch him thrive at Fenway Park for years to come. It's been a topic all year how well he has played, but he continues to find more ways to impress.
The Red Sox are approaching their first playoff berth in a few years. Narváez has played a direct role in helping to get the club back to this point.
