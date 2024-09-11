Rumored Red Sox Target Has Raised Stock, Projected To Receive $121 Million
The Boston Red Sox will have to break out the check book this winter if they want to land one of the top pitchers available.
Boston will enter the offseason with the starting rotation being the biggest hole for the second straight offseason. The Red Sox have fewer question marks than they did last year, though. This time, Boston really only needs to add one frontline starter and then it should be in good shape in 2025.
One player who has been linked to the Red Sox over the last year has been current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty was a free agent last offseason after a difficult year with the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.
He was forced to settle for a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. He since has responded and has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Flaherty was linked to the Red Sox last offseason but Boston didn't get a deal done. There was some chatter around the trade deadline, but Boston didn't pull off a deal. Instead, the Dodgers acquired him.
Flaherty has made 25 starts this season and has a 2.86 ERA and an insane 180-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 148 innings pitched. He has been so good that CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed him among his list of players who have "raised their stock" this season.
"It was around this time last year when the Orioles relegated Flaherty to the bullpen for the stretch run after acquiring him at the deadline with the hopes that he would boost their rotation," Anderson said. "He was again on the move this July, but unlike last year he's thus far nailed the landing. Flaherty is applying the finishing touches to his best season (in terms of results and availability) since 2019.
"Provided nothing funky happens over the coming months, he should be in line to receive a far more lucrative arrangement than the pillow contract (one year, $14 million) he inked last winter with the Tigers."
He's expected to cash in this summer and now is projected to receive a contract worth roughly six years for $121 million, according to Spotrac.
If he can replicate his 2024 success, Boston should hand him that deal immediately. Injury issues may make it difficult for the Red Sox to hand him that deal, but he at least should be considered.
