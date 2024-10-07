Speculation Building Red Sox $32 Million Star Will Sign With Dodgers
It's clear that one Boston Red Sox star will be among the top players available this winter in free agency.
Boston has had star closer Kenley Jansen for the last two years, but he will be a free agent this winter, and it doesn't seem like he's coming back to the Red Sox. There was plenty of speculation about a possible trade, but the Red Sox decided against moving him.
Now, the Red Sox don't necessarily have a choice. They could offer him a deal in free agency, but he will end up landing wherever he wants to. Over the last few months, there has been some speculation that he would end up re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the club.
Los Angeles could use a closer, and Jansen has made it known that he wants to return at some point. This has led some to wonder if this offseason will be the time. A photo of Jansen at the Dodgers' Game 1 clash against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series only helped pick speculation up even further about a possible reunion.
At this point, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see Jansen end up re-signing with Los Angeles. He spent most of his career with the Dodgers and clearly wants to return. The Dodgers need a closer, and it would be a little surprising if the two sides didn't agree to terms on a deal this winter.
