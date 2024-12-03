Ex-Yankees All-Star Lands $10.75M Deal With Red Sox, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for a way to add some firepower to the bullpen.
Boston's bullpen struggled in 2024. The Red Sox finished the season with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.39. Boston's bullpen was one of the biggest reasons why the team failed to make the playoffs by struggling in the second half of the campaign.
The Red Sox know they needed to add a boost and certainly got one on Tuesday by reportedly signing seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.75 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Boston sought left-handed help for its bullpen and lands the 36-year-old Chapman. (MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo) said deal was progressing."
Chapman spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and had a 3.79 ERA across 68 appearances. He certainly is familiar with Boston after spending six-plus years as a member of the New York Yankees.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo was the first to report the possible move as the two sides were "working toward" a signing.
Chapman gives the Red Sox a dependable, high-leverage left-handed reliever that they have been needing over the last few years. Boston's bullpen should be pretty good in 2025, and pairing Chapman with a healthy Liam Hendriks should go a long way as they look to improve and make a run at a playoff spot.
