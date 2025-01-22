This Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Bring $85 Million Righty Slugger To Boston
The Boston Red Sox's offseason has stagnated after an exciting start. How can it pick back up?
Trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler should mean the Red Sox's rotation is set for the new season, which was a major accomplishment for Craig Breslow and the front office. However, there are still issues to solve, and finding a right-handed power bat is at the top of that list.
There are currently no righties on the Red Sox roster who hit more than 15 home runs last season, which won't fly at any ballpark, let alone Fenway Park, which is one of the best places in the game for righties to hit.
Fortunately, a Chicago Cubs star slugger could still be available in a blockbuster trade.
On Sunday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo named Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki as a trade candidate for the Red Sox this winter. Because the Cubs traded for three-time All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker, Suzuki would be relegated largely to designated hitter duties if he remained in Chicago.
Suzuki, who had a fantastic 139 OPS+ in 132 games last season, would make for a great addition to the Boston lineup. With two seasons remaining on his five-year, $85 million contract, here is a trade package that could potentially pry him loose from the Cubs' clutches:
Red Sox receive: OF Seiya Suzuki
Cubs receive: OF Miguel Bleis (Red Sox No. 6 prospect), RHP Richard Fitts (No. 10)
Bleis, 20, would have been untouchable in talks like these a while back, but he had a down year in 2024, which should allow the Red Sox to move on from him rather than letting go of rising star Jhostynxon Garcia. And Bleis still has a ton of upside, which should intrigue Chicago.
Meanwhile, Fitts could become the fifth starter in Chicago by midseason if he continues to pitch the way he did in his four games with the Red Sox last year. And Boston has Quinn Priester and Hunter Dobbins to fall back on as Triple-A depth.
