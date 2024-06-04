Inside The Red Sox

Tigers Could Trade Veteran Utility Man; Red Sox Are Logical Landing Spot

Could the Red Sox swing a trade for the veteran utility man this summer?

Patrick McAvoy

May 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Gio Urshela (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
May 30, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Gio Urshela (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox could use a boost offensively right now.

Boston's starting rotation has done its part so far this season but injuries have severely impacted the club's offense. The Red Sox currently are in third place in the American League East with a 30-30 record and could go either way with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.

The deadline is just under two months away and the Red Sox will be busy. It's unclear exactly what they will do, but it's clear Boston will be busy. The Red Sox could look to add some firepower this summer and one player who could make some sense is Detroit Tigers utility man Gio Urshela.

Urshela will be a free agent at the end of the season and could be a rental at the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan even mentioned him as a trade candidate.

"Like (Jack Flaherty), outfielder Mark Canha will be a free agent following the season, and his on-base skills and solid glove make him a desirable acquisition," Passan said. "Gio Urshela's infield versatility makes him a no-brainer to deal for a lottery-ticket prospect. The bullpen is where the Tigers get really interesting. Right-handers Jason Foley, Alex Lange, and Will Vest all have big stuff, Alex Faedo can go multiple innings, and all come with at least three more years of club control after this season."

Boston's infield has taken a serious hit this season and adding someone like Urshela into the fold certainly could help. He has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, and third base throughout his big league career. Plus, he could provide an offensive boost.

Urshela has clubbed two home runs, driven in 13 runs, and slashed .274/.303/.372 so far this season in 35 games.

If the Red Sox look to add this summer rather than subtract, Urshela could make a lot of sense.

More MLB: Red Sox Breakout Star Will Have 'Plenty of Interest' Around Trade Deadline

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu