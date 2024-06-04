Tigers Could Trade Veteran Utility Man; Red Sox Are Logical Landing Spot
The Boston Red Sox could use a boost offensively right now.
Boston's starting rotation has done its part so far this season but injuries have severely impacted the club's offense. The Red Sox currently are in third place in the American League East with a 30-30 record and could go either way with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
The deadline is just under two months away and the Red Sox will be busy. It's unclear exactly what they will do, but it's clear Boston will be busy. The Red Sox could look to add some firepower this summer and one player who could make some sense is Detroit Tigers utility man Gio Urshela.
Urshela will be a free agent at the end of the season and could be a rental at the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan even mentioned him as a trade candidate.
"Like (Jack Flaherty), outfielder Mark Canha will be a free agent following the season, and his on-base skills and solid glove make him a desirable acquisition," Passan said. "Gio Urshela's infield versatility makes him a no-brainer to deal for a lottery-ticket prospect. The bullpen is where the Tigers get really interesting. Right-handers Jason Foley, Alex Lange, and Will Vest all have big stuff, Alex Faedo can go multiple innings, and all come with at least three more years of club control after this season."
Boston's infield has taken a serious hit this season and adding someone like Urshela into the fold certainly could help. He has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, and third base throughout his big league career. Plus, he could provide an offensive boost.
Urshela has clubbed two home runs, driven in 13 runs, and slashed .274/.303/.372 so far this season in 35 games.
If the Red Sox look to add this summer rather than subtract, Urshela could make a lot of sense.
More MLB: Red Sox Breakout Star Will Have 'Plenty of Interest' Around Trade Deadline