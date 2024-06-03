Red Sox Lose Another Important Offensive Piece; Could Trade Make Sense Now?
The Boston Red Sox can't seem to catch a break this season.
Boston has floated around .500 and currently has a 30-30 record. The Red Sox have been able to find ways to win games thanks to arguably the best rotation in baseball. Boston could be significantly better, but its offense hasn't been at full strength.
The Red Sox currently are dealing with multiple high-impact injuries -- including Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and Tyler O'Neill -- and got bitten by the injury bug once again this past weekend.
Boston lost starting second baseman Vaughn Grissom to his second hamstring injury of the season and was placed on the Injured List, according to the club. Grissom isn't the only player Boston lost as it also placed fellow infielder Romy González on the Injured List with a hamstring injury of his own.
The Red Sox have found a way to stay around .500, but it may need to add more depth in the infield thanks to all of the injuries they have suffered to this point.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just under two months away but all of the injuries piling up could force Boston's hand. There is sure to be plenty of rumors and speculation over the next two months and a handful of infielders could be moved that could make sense. A few that Boston should consider are Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury, Oakland Athletics infielder Aledmys Díaz, or even Miami Marlins infielder Tim Anderson.
Boston's offense has been bitten by the injury bug and could use a boost in the not-so-distant future.
