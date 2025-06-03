Triston Casas Addresses 'Nightmare' Injury, Expected Red Sox Return
The Boston Red Sox lost one of their top sluggers just about one month ago.
Boston first baseman Triston Casas attempted to run out a squbbler to the pitcher on May 2nd against the Minnesota Twins but hit the first base bag awkwardly and went down. He went in for imaging and it was revealed that he suffered a devastating left patellar tendon rupture to end his 2025 season before it could even truly begin.
Over the last month, the Red Sox have tried to make it work at first base. Romy González, Abraham Toro, and Nick Sogard all have filled in and the club had Kristian Campbell working out at first base as well, but that is seemingly being placed on the back-burner.
Since Casas went down, unsurprisingly, he hasn't spoken to the media much. He did on Tuesday, though, and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that his target return date is Opening Day next season.
"Triston Casas described this rehab process as 'living his worst nightmare.' He is targeting Opening Day and his doctors believe he’s going to make a full recovery. Described the injury as feeling like his knee was 'hit by a sledgehammer,'" Cotillo shared.
Boston certainly could use his bat in hte middle of the lineup but that's not going to be the case this season. The Red Sox currently have a 29-33 record and are dealing with injuries at both corrners with Alex Bregman also down for the count.
