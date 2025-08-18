Triston Casas Sends Message To Red Sox; Reveals 2026 Goal
The Boston Red Sox potentially just solved the club's short term questions at first base.
Boston reportedly is bringing Nathaniel Lowe to town after being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals. He's had a lot of success in his seven-year big league career so far. He's a World Series champion, Gold Glove Award winner, and Silver Slugger Award winner. He has 105 career homers in 805 games played.
When he's healthy and at his best, he's an above average first baseman. This year hasn't been smooth in Washington, but he has all of the talent in the world and is just 30 years old. He has one more year of arbitration eligibility for the 2026 season as well.
There's a chance that this guy could be an option beyond 2025, but that is putting the cart in front of the horse. We have to see how the the playoff push goes before making a statement like that. Plus, the Red Sox do also have a young first baseman under team control in Triston Casas. He suffered a season-ending knee injury, but is just 25 years old and is working his way back. Casas recently spoke with Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe and made it clear that his goal isn't just to be ready for Opening Day, but to be playing first base as well.
“My goal is to be ready for Opening Day and to play first base,” Casas said to Abraham. “I’m going to do everything I can to get there.”
Abraham also shared that Casas is "moving well" and isn't wearing a brace any longer.
Will Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas return with the club in 2025?
"That Triston Casas walked across the Red Sox clubhouse to his locker on Saturday afternoon was noteworthy because he did not have any sort of brace on his surgically repaired left knee, not even a compression sleeve," Abraham said. "The 25-year-old first baseman is moving well as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. The next major step will come in three weeks when his knee strength is tested.
"If his left knee is as strong as his right, Casas will be cleared to ramp up his workouts and get started on baseball activities. For now, he is around his teammates for home games and offers whatever support he can."
Casas was expected to be the first baseman of the future for Boston. Now, things aren't as clear. But, he's putting himself in a position to have a shot at that title.