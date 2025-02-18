Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Would 'Love' To Play For Red Sox: Insider
Could the Boston Red Sox end up landing one of the best players in Major League Baseball?
It was announced on Tuesday that the Toronto Blue Jays and four-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not be coming to terms on a contract extension. Guerrero will head to free agency next offseason unless something drastic changes.
It didn't take long for the Blue Jays star to be linked to the Red Sox. There was speculation throughout the offseason about Guerrero's future in Toronto. This led to a lot of chatter about Boston and it already seems like this is going to be the case over the next year.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday that it is "no secret" that Guerrero shared with friends that "he'd love" to join the Red Sox if he were to go to free agency.
"It’s no secret that Vladimir Guerrero has told friends that if he hits free agency, he’d love to play for the Boston Red Sox," Nightengale said. "Free agency begins in 8 1/2 months as Guerrero officially enters spring without a contract extension."
Boston obviously has Triston Casas currently as the team's first baseman. While this is the case, Guerrero is a certified superstar. There's no guarantee that he even will leave the Blue Jays, but there's going to be a lot of speculation about the possibility of him joining the Red Sox throughout the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
