Vocal Red Sox Veteran Has Message For Craig Breslow Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are hanging onto the third American League Wild Card spot by half a game with the All-Star break just four games away.
Just a few weeks until the July 30 trade deadline, it's hard to envision a scenario where Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow does anything but add to the big-league roster. The Red Sox's needs are fairly cut and dry, to the point where veterans on the club know how the steer this deadline.
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has been one of the more vocal members of the roster in terms of critiquing ownership and the front office. One year after begging for help at the 2023 deadline, he's doing so again.
“It’s obvious what we need,” Jansen told WEEI's Rob Bradford on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “It’s obvious we need a right-handed bat. It’s obvious we need a starter or two. And we’ll compete against anybody.”
Fortunately for Jansen, Breslow reportedly already has those exact needs targeted as front offices gear up for an incredibly busy finish to July's festivities -- which include the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft and the deadline in a matter of weeks.
There are a plethora of realistic starting pitchers available, including Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, Chicago White Sox's Erick Fedde and possibly Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi -- who would be an awesome reunion candidate.
As for the hitting market, that becomes a bigger question with no clear position in dire need of an upgrade. Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Turner makes sense from a lineup construction standpoint, especially with the ability to jump in at first base while Triston Casas returns to full strength.
The important thing is for Breslow to decisively buy, sending a message to impending free agents, coaches and executives that the Red Sox are not going to remain a shell of what they once were.
