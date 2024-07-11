Inside The Red Sox

Vocal Red Sox Veteran Has Message For Craig Breslow Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The right-hander has no issue calling out the organization time after time

Scott Neville

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are hanging onto the third American League Wild Card spot by half a game with the All-Star break just four games away.

Just a few weeks until the July 30 trade deadline, it's hard to envision a scenario where Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow does anything but add to the big-league roster. The Red Sox's needs are fairly cut and dry, to the point where veterans on the club know how the steer this deadline.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has been one of the more vocal members of the roster in terms of critiquing ownership and the front office. One year after begging for help at the 2023 deadline, he's doing so again.

“It’s obvious what we need,” Jansen told WEEI's Rob Bradford on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “It’s obvious we need a right-handed bat. It’s obvious we need a starter or two. And we’ll compete against anybody.”

Fortunately for Jansen, Breslow reportedly already has those exact needs targeted as front offices gear up for an incredibly busy finish to July's festivities -- which include the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft and the deadline in a matter of weeks.

There are a plethora of realistic starting pitchers available, including Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, Chicago White Sox's Erick Fedde and possibly Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi -- who would be an awesome reunion candidate.

As for the hitting market, that becomes a bigger question with no clear position in dire need of an upgrade. Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Turner makes sense from a lineup construction standpoint, especially with the ability to jump in at first base while Triston Casas returns to full strength.

The important thing is for Breslow to decisively buy, sending a message to impending free agents, coaches and executives that the Red Sox are not going to remain a shell of what they once were.

More MLB: Red Sox's Craig Breslow Reportedly Has Big Plans For Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline

Published
Scott Neville

SCOTT NEVILLE

Scott Neville covers the Boston Red Sox for Sports Illustrated's new page "Inside The Red Sox." Before starting "Inside The Red Sox", Neville attended Merrimack College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media with a minor in Marketing. Neville spent all four years with Merrimack's radio station WMCK, where he grew as a radio/podcast host and producer.  His propensity for being in front of a microphone eventually expanded to film, where he produced multiple short films alongside his then-roommate and current co-worker Stephen Mottram. On a journey that began as a way to receive easy credits via film classes, he received a call from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Charlie Day. Day advised him to make a feature-length film, which he completed his senior year. While writing the film, Neville completed an internship for United Way as part of their NFL Partnership Program. Neville ran the blog for a team of interns and hosted an internet show called "United Way's NFL Partnership Series" where he interviewed NFL alumni. After college Neville wrote for SB Nation's "Over The Monster," a Red Sox sister site of the flagship brand. His work would eventually lead him to a job as a content producer with NESN, where he would cover all sports. After developing as a writer with the top regional network in the world, he was given the opportunity to join the Sports Illustrated Media Group in his current endeavor as the publisher of "Inside The Red Sox." The successful launch and quick rise of "Inside The Red Sox" led to Neville joining the Baseball Essential ownership group, a national baseball site under SIMG. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottNeville46 Email: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News