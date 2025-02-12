Red Sox Named One Of 5 Teams Still In Blockbuster Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox have the resources to get a large deal done if they want to.
Boston has been desperately trying all offseason to this point to get some sort of deal done to help balance the lineup. Whether it has been Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado, the Red Sox have been tied to both over the last few months.
Arenado is available through a trade and it seems like his market is hinging on what happens with Bregman. Boston has been all over him, but it seems like Bregman hasn't gotten a deal to his liking if he's still out there now.
Spring Training is here. We should get some sort of answer about Bregman's future, right? The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared on Tuesday that five teams remain in on Bregman: the Red Sox, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers.
"Teams that are still in on Alex Bregman as of this hour: RedSox, BlueJays, Cubs, Tigers, Astros according to industry sources," Bowden said.
This pretty much has been the case over the last few weeks. A handful of teams tied to Bregman with seemingly no one budging. It was reported that Bregman wants a six- or seven-year deal. He's going to turn 31 years old right around the time Opening Day gets here. It doesn't seem like he's going to get exactly what he's looking for. We should find out more soon.
