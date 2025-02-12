Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Named One Of 5 Teams Still In Blockbuster Sweepstakes

What is going on with the All-Star slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have the resources to get a large deal done if they want to.

Boston has been desperately trying all offseason to this point to get some sort of deal done to help balance the lineup. Whether it has been Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado, the Red Sox have been tied to both over the last few months.

Arenado is available through a trade and it seems like his market is hinging on what happens with Bregman. Boston has been all over him, but it seems like Bregman hasn't gotten a deal to his liking if he's still out there now.

Spring Training is here. We should get some sort of answer about Bregman's future, right? The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared on Tuesday that five teams remain in on Bregman: the Red Sox, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers.

"Teams that are still in on Alex Bregman as of this hour: RedSox, BlueJays, Cubs, Tigers, Astros according to industry sources," Bowden said.

This pretty much has been the case over the last few weeks. A handful of teams tied to Bregman with seemingly no one budging. It was reported that Bregman wants a six- or seven-year deal. He's going to turn 31 years old right around the time Opening Day gets here. It doesn't seem like he's going to get exactly what he's looking for. We should find out more soon.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

