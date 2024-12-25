What Red Sox Dream Starting Lineup Could Be If Alex Bregman Signs
The Boston Red Sox are so close to contending in the American League.
Boston is loaded with exciting, young talent and has already gotten much better this offseason with the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. If the Red Sox can add a little more offense, they could be among the best teams in baseball in 2025.
The Red Sox’s starting rotation surprisingly had the seventh-best ERA in baseball in 2025 and now has added two All-Stars. Boston could get some exciting talent from the minor leagues for the 2025 season and now just needs to add more veteran pop in free agency.
Former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman has been tied to the Red Sox and arguably would be the best fit at this point.
If the Red Sox were to add Bregman, here is what a dream starting lineup could be:
1. Jarren Duran, Left Field
2. Rafael Devers, Third Base
3. Alex Bregman, Second Base
4. Triston Casas, First Base
5. Masataka Yoshida, Designated Hitter
6. Trevor Story, Shortstop
7. Wilyer Abreu/Roman Anthony, Right Field
8. Conner Wong Catcher
9. Ceddane Rafaela, Center Field
This lineup could be very dangerous. Boston still has some question marks, but pairing this lineup with a possible top-five starting rotation certainly could contend for the American League East crown and more in the playoffs.
Maybe Bregman could sign as a Christmas miracle. Should the Red Sox bring him in on one more massive move?
