Where Things Stand Between Red Sox, Alex Bregman, Per CBO Craig Breslow
A wild, up-and-down season for the Boston Red Sox is officially in the rearview mirror, which leads into an offseason full of question marks.
The future of Alex Bregman in a Red Sox uniform is at the top of the list of agenda items for Boston's front office to consider this winter. Signing him to a deal that included an opt-out after year one was always going to create uncertainty, and that uncertainty was amplified when former third baseman Rafael Devers got traded to the San Francisco Giants in June.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was the one who pulled the trigger on the Devers trade. He also witnessed everything that Bregman did this season, from good to bad. Now, he's tasked with deciding not just whether he wants the 31-year-old back next season, but how badly.
Breslow on Bregman's future in Boston
In Boston's season-ending press conference on Monday, Breslow wasn't giving too much away about his plans to pursue a new contract with Bregman, assuming he opts out. But he was quick to sing the three-time All-Star's praises as an impactful member of the clubhouse.
"I think, best to keep those kinds of conversations internal," Breslow said, via NESN. "Obviously, Alex has the right as structured in his contract to opt out, and he's going to do what's best for his family. At the same time, I will not miss an opportunity to talk about his contributions on the field, in the clubhouse, to the coaching staff, to the front office."
After a blazing hot start, Bregman's quad injury in May kept him from playing 43 games and could have impacted his slump down the stretch. He finished the season with an .821 OPS, 18 home runs, 62 RBI, and 3.4 wins above replacement.
How many years Bregman wants, how much he feels he's worth versus the Red Sox's projections, and how strongly the player feels about remaining in Boston are all factors to consider. But Breslow wasn't minimizing the impact he felt Bregman could have if he stayed.
"We'll let that play out, but the significance would be having a great player, a proven winner, a strong defender, someone who fits this park really well, on our roster," the CBO said.
