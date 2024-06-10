Blue Jays Stud Could Be 'Top Trade Target;' Could Red Sox Get Involved?
There is sure to be plenty of movement around the trade deadline this summer.
The trade deadline is quickly approaching and will come and pass on July 30th. By August 1st, some of the top teams in the league will acquire some new talent and the more unfortunate clubs will be even weaker.
The Boston Red Sox are in an intriguing spot. Boston currently is a .500 ballclub and has a 33-33 record. The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East and will have a tough decision to make over the next few months.
If the Red Sox still are a .500 team around the deadline, they likely will unload some talent. But, if they can make up some ground in the standings and stay in contention for a postseason spot, maybe they could be buyers.
One player who could be of interest to the Red Sox is Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. He will be a free agent at the end of the season but could be a solid rental option down the stretch if the Red Sox buy.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller floated Kikuchi as the top American League East pitcher who could be traded this summer and it's not hard to see why. The one-time All-Star has logged a 3.48 ERA so far this season in 13 starts and is making just $10 million this season so he wouldn't cost too much after the deadline.
The Red Sox may not be in the market for a rental if they don't have a real chance of earning a playoff spot, but they do have a strong farm system and could get a deal done if they wanted. Kikuchi will be a free agent after the season and will make sense for the Red Sox then. Why not get a head start and look to nab him in a trade and then try to convince him to stay?
More MLB: Red Sox Hurler Is 'Intriguing' Trade Option If Boston Sells At Deadline