White Sox 'Open' To Moving Hurler Who Would Be Perfect Option For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have two weeks to improve their starting rotation.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is on July 30th and Boston's rotation has a hole that needs to be filled. Boston currently is missing Garrett Whitlock and has made due but should be considering options to bolster the rotation.
One player who could fit what the Red Sox need is Chicago White Sox resurgent hurler Erick Fedde. He has shined since returning to the big leagues this season and has a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts. Plus, he is under contract for the 2025 campaign.
Boston could use another boost in the rotation that wouldn't break the bank but still add another layer to the rotation. Fedde could be that option and the White Sox are "open" to moving him along with seemingly every player on the roster, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"They still are open to moving anyone and everyone, believing that starter Erick Fedde should bring in a nice return, too," Nightengale said.
Boston is expected to be active with the trade deadline quickly approaching, The Red Sox have shocked the baseball world with their tenacious play over the last six weeks and don't just look like a playoff team, but a possible contender in the American League.
Adding a frontline starter to shore up the rotation only would shore up this fact even more and Fedde could be an easy fit.
