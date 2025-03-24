Red Sox Insider Addresses Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony’s Status
The Boston Red Sox already have made one reported decision involving the "Big 3" but what about the other two?
Kristian Campbell reportedly has been informed that he has made Boston's Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. He has had a massive rise through the team's farm system. Last year, he saw time in High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Now, he will begin the season with the Red Sox's big league roster.
He's the first of the "Big 3" of him, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer to make the jump to the big leagues. But, what about the other two? MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared that Campbell currently is the only player with no big league experience expected to be on the Opening Day roster meaning Mayer and Anthony would not be.
"Campbell, one of the organization’s top three prospects along with infielder Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony, is expected to be the lone player without any major league experience to begin the season on Boston’s roster," McAdam said. All three of those players are on the team’s roster for Boston’s two-game exhibition series in Monterrey, Mexico, which begins Monday, but the expectation is Mayer and Anthony will both be sent to Triple-A Worcester before the regular season begins."
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up by reporting that Mayer has been informed he will start the season in the minors and the "expectation" is Anthony as well.
"Marcelo Mayer will start the year in Triple-A, he was told today per source," Cotillo said. "Expectation is Worcester (for Anthony) but can see them seeing how (Wilyer Abreu) feels before making that final call, if they haven’t already."
