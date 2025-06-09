Who Is Roman Anthony? Why Red Sox Phenom Is MLB's No. 1 Prospect
The Boston Red Sox have officially made one of the biggest decisions in recent memory for the franchise.
Boston is calling up No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony. He isn't just the top propsect for the Red Sox, but the top overall prospect in baseball overall. That's rare. Boston has brought some superstars up to the big leagues up to the majors over the last 10 years or so but none have been the top prospect in baseball like Anthony has been at the time of his promotion. Anthony does it all well.
He's currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect by MLB.com. Here's a snippet of their scouting report for Anthony.
"The Red Sox paid him late first-round money ($2.5 million) as a supplemental second-rounder and have watched him develop into a fine all-around hitter and the best position prospect in baseball," MLB.com said. "He led the Double-A Eastern League in slugging (.489) and OPS (.856) as a 20-year-old last season, then slashed .344/.463/.519 with 16 extra-base hits in 35 games following his promotion to Triple-A.
"Anthony's advanced swing decisions, quick stroke and growing strength allow him to make more consistent contact and generate higher exit velocities than most players his age. He pulled the ball with more authority than ever in 2024, though he won't fully tap into his plus-plus raw power until he lifts pitches more regularly. He could become a .300 hitter who provides 30 homers and ranks among the league leaders in walks on an annual basis. While Anthony can flash plus run times out of the batter's box, he projects more as an average runner once he finishes filling out his 6-foot-2 frame."
He was selected in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by Boston out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Anthony has had a meteoric rise ever since. In his first professional season in 2022, he slashed .306/.373/.361 with four doubles and 12 RBIs in 20 total games with the FCL Red Sox and the Class-A Salem Red Sox.
Anthony first made the jump to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2024 and slashed .344/.463/.519 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 35 games. This year he has been even better and he just recently turned 21 years old.
Now, he will make the jump to the big leagues on Monday night vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.
More MLB: BREAKING: Roman Anthony Era To Officially Begin With Red Sox