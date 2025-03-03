Why Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman Is Making Unusual Road Trip To Orioles On Monday
Alex Bregman is a very good baseball player and a fantastic fit for Fenway Park. But those aren't the only reasons the Boston Red Sox signed him this offseason.
Before Bregman came to the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora spent the winter raving about the ex-Houston Astros star's makeup. Not only was Cora certain he could adapt to a new position at second base if need be, but he also noted that Bregman was a well-regarded clubhouse leader.
When Bregman first came to the Boston clubhouse, the Red Sox made the strategic decision to place his locker next to the organization's three superstar prospects: outfielder Roman Anthony, utility man Kristian Campbell, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer.
On Monday, Bregman is doing something very unusual for a big-league veteran during spring training. He's making the bus ride from Fort Myers, Fla. to Sarasota (about a 75-mile trip) to play with those top prospects and the rest of the Red Sox against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.
Cora made clear in the pregame that the decision was all Bregman's.
“We talked about it like two days ago," Cora said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "He’s like, 'I want to go. I want to be around the kids..' Baltimore, too. ESPN [game also], so just kind of give everything to everybody, right?"
Unfortunately, Anthony was scratched from the lineup due to illness, but Campbell was slated to start in left field and Mayer was at third base. Bregman, who had played third base in all of his previous spring training starts, was the designated hitter.
One of the biggest things the Red Sox have been lacking for the last few seasons is an on-field leader. Trevor Story hoped to fill that role, but he's been injured too often to assume it. Meanwhile, younger players like Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers have seemingly been goaded by the organization into taking on those duties prematurely.
If Bregman can be that rock-solid leader the Red Sox need, both on the field and in the locker room, it could spell major dividends. And it could equally be crucial for Anthony, Campbell, and Mayer to pick up on all the sage wisdom he has to give them.
One can safely bet the bus rides on Monday will be filled with serious baseball chatter.
