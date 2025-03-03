Inside The Red Sox

Why Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman Is Making Unusual Road Trip To Orioles On Monday

Serious veteran leadership on display

Jackson Roberts

Feb 23, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball for a double in the fourth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball for a double in the fourth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alex Bregman is a very good baseball player and a fantastic fit for Fenway Park. But those aren't the only reasons the Boston Red Sox signed him this offseason.

Before Bregman came to the Red Sox, manager Alex Cora spent the winter raving about the ex-Houston Astros star's makeup. Not only was Cora certain he could adapt to a new position at second base if need be, but he also noted that Bregman was a well-regarded clubhouse leader.

When Bregman first came to the Boston clubhouse, the Red Sox made the strategic decision to place his locker next to the organization's three superstar prospects: outfielder Roman Anthony, utility man Kristian Campbell, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

On Monday, Bregman is doing something very unusual for a big-league veteran during spring training. He's making the bus ride from Fort Myers, Fla. to Sarasota (about a 75-mile trip) to play with those top prospects and the rest of the Red Sox against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.

Cora made clear in the pregame that the decision was all Bregman's.

“We talked about it like two days ago," Cora said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "He’s like, 'I want to go. I want to be around the kids..' Baltimore, too. ESPN [game also], so just kind of give everything to everybody, right?"

Unfortunately, Anthony was scratched from the lineup due to illness, but Campbell was slated to start in left field and Mayer was at third base. Bregman, who had played third base in all of his previous spring training starts, was the designated hitter.

One of the biggest things the Red Sox have been lacking for the last few seasons is an on-field leader. Trevor Story hoped to fill that role, but he's been injured too often to assume it. Meanwhile, younger players like Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers have seemingly been goaded by the organization into taking on those duties prematurely.

If Bregman can be that rock-solid leader the Red Sox need, both on the field and in the locker room, it could spell major dividends. And it could equally be crucial for Anthony, Campbell, and Mayer to pick up on all the sage wisdom he has to give them.

One can safely bet the bus rides on Monday will be filled with serious baseball chatter.

More MLB: Red Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet Breaks Silence On Memorable 2024 Trade Refusal

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News