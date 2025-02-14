Why Red Sox Should Follow Alex Bregman Deal With Ex-Yankees All-Star
The Boston Red Sox look like one of the best teams in the American League on paper.
Boston's infield is going to feature some variation of Triston Casas, Alex Bregman, Trevor Story, and Rafael Devers barring injuries. If injuries pop up, Vaughn Grissom and Kristian Campbell are two guys who certainly could see time.
The Red Sox have Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela for the outfield along with Masataka Yoshida. The offense looks really good right now.
The starting rotation could be even better with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford in the mix.
Boston's bullpen even seems like it is in a better place with Aroldis Chapman now in town and internal options like Liam Hendriks and Garrett Whitlock healthier. The Red Sox have the chops to be a really good team in 2025 but still should be looking at the bullpen market in free agency.
The Red Sox don't need to do anything crazy, they can already be one of the best teams in the American League. But former All-Star David Robertson is available still and looking for a new home. If the Red Sox are going to make any more moves, it should be signing him.
Robertson spent the first seven seasons of his big league career with the New York Yankees and that's where he earned his lone All-Star nod. He's bounced the league a little bit since but spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and had a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances. He is a 16-year big league veteran with a 2.91 career ERA. It doesn't come much more consistent than that.
