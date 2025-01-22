Why Red Sox Should Target Ex-Yankees $11.5 Million Hurler With Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox are one or two moves away from a near perfect offseason.
Boston didn't land Juan Soto this offseason, but it still has been a fantastic offseason to this point. The Red Sox's starting rotation very well could be one of the best in baseball next year. Boston should be looking to add more pieces this offseason, but it does have some great players already on the roster.
An offense featuring Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, and Trevor Story should be good in 2025 barring health. Boston has plenty of other solid talent along with top prospects on the way to the big leagues.
Boston has been heavily tied to Alex Bregman and he could be the exact player the team needs to take the offense to another level. If the Red Sox add Bregman, he shouldn't be their last move, though. Boston absolutely should sign Bregman and then also go after former New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle.
Kahnle had a two-year, $11.5 million with New York and now is one of the better relievers remaining on the open market. He logged a 2.11 ERA last season across 50 appearances. If Boston could land Bregman and Kahnle, it would complete a near-perfect offseason.
The lineup would get the righty bat they need and the bullpen would be in a significantly better place. Spotrac is projecting Kahnle to land a two-year deal worth just over $10 million. Boston should go get him as fast as possible.
