Alex Bregman's Latest Report Could Be What Red Sox Need For Blockbuster
Two-time All-Star Alex Bregman will sign a deal with a team in the near future, right?
It's January 21st and there are just a few weeks to go until teams start heading to camps to kick off Spring Training. The Boston Red Sox have been the team most heavily tied to Bregman but there has also been competition mentioned.
The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays have been the other two teams most linked to Bregman. Toronto just signed Anthony Santander to a big deal which could be a sign it is going in a different direction. That isn't a guarantee, but just would be logical.
Detroit has been linked to Bregman, but the Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold reported on Tuesday that Bregman's discussions with the Tigers are at a "standstill."
"Third baseman Alex Bregman — the consensus best position player remaining in free agency — is ready to sign a contract as spring training approaches," Petzold said. "The Detroit Tigers remain interested, but negotiations are at a standstill with less than one month until the first full-squad workout in spring training, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
"Detroit needs a right-handed hitting third baseman and has the payroll flexibility to lock up a franchise-altering free agent. It's unclear if other teams are more actively pursuing Bregman."
Bregman is out there for the taking. Boston has the money to get a deal done and with each passing day, it seems like the Red Sox should be in the driver's seat in negotiations. There's no way to know what is going on behind the scenes, though.
