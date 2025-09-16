Why These 3 Red Sox Players Will Make Or Break Boston's Playoff Dreams
For the Boston Red Sox, there's still not much margin for error in a tight playoff race.
Entering play on Tuesday, the Red Sox's magic number to clinch a playoff spot over the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians sits at nine. There are 12 games to play, so Boston is in a good spot, but cannot afford to let off the gas,
That puts a lot of pressure on the players, and not only the biggest stars on the team. In the absence of rookie superstar Roman Anthony, the Red Sox are going to need these three very talented, yet unproven and/or inconsistent players to step up if they want to roll into October.
OF Wilyer Abreu
If he does not return to the lineup on Tuesday (no news yet on that front at the time of publication), Abreu's injured list stint will reach a full month. He last played on Aug. 17, when he clubbed his 22nd home run to lead the team at the time.
The Red Sox don't just need Abreu back -- they need him to get hot again. When he's been on at the plate this season, he's carried the team offensively. Boston needs to catch one of those hot streaks from one of their few legitimate middle-of-the-order types.
SP Connelly Early
The Red Sox have 12 games left. Logic would dictate that in a typical starting rotation, only two pitchers on the squad would have three starts left to make. And one of them only has one start to his name as a major leaguer so far.
Early was so impressive in his 11-strikeout major league debut, but starting Tuesday against the Athletics, the rubber meets the road. Though he probably would have ranked somewhere around 15th on the starting rotation depth chart to open the season, he's got the team's fate in his hands now.
OF Ceddanne Rafaela
it looked like Rafaela was on his way to a breakout season when he got red-hot in late June and early July. But he's been the worst qualified hitter in the majors since the All-Star break (.503 OPS), and lately, it seems like he's always the one coming to the plate in crucial RBI situations.
Boston doesn't need Rafaela to be an aircraft carrier, but anything close to league average from here on out would be a major win. And we've seen what a catalyst he can be when he comes to the plate in late-game scenarios.
More MLB: Red Sox's Magic Number Hits Single Digits On Perfect Off-Day For Boston