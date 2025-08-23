Why Walker Buehler Contacted Polarizing Red Sox World Series Champ
The Boston Red Sox have had some questions in the bullpen over the last couple of weeks and now are trying out an intriguing solution.
Boston announced on Friday that it is moving Walker Buehler out of the starting rotation and moving him to the bullpen. As of writing, it isn’t clear who will replace him right now.
Before the switch, Buehler was struggling. He had a 5.40 ERA in 22 starts in his first sesaon in Boston after signing as a free agent. Boston had success over the next few years transitioning Nick Pivetta to the rotation. Now, they will try to do the same. Pivetta has bounced back well and had a 4.14 ERA back in the rotation last year and a 2.81 ERA with the San Diego Padres.
After the decision was announced, it was shared that Buehler took the news like a professional. The Boston Globe's Tim Healey transcribed Buehler's response.
"The organization and to a lesser extent myself think it’s probably the right thing for our group and gives me an opportunity to rested in some way," Buehler said. "In terms of this year’s team, I think it’s the right thing to do. ... I’ll try to embrace for the next couple of months."
Walker Buehler reportedly reached out to the former Red Sox star
While talking about the move to the bullpen, Buehler noted that he's already reached out to two people to pick their brains about the bullpen, including former Red Sox polarizing star and World Series champion David Price, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Walker Buehler said he has reached out to two people to help learn a reliever's mindset: Daniel Hudson and ... David Price," Cotillo said.
Price was a starter for the vast majority of his career, but moved to the bullpen as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his final season in 2022, he made 40 appearances and had a 2.45 ERA. He won a World Series title in Boston. Can he help Buehler turn things around?
