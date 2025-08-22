Reports: How Red Sox Plan To Use Explosive New Slugger
Another exciting, young prospect is set to get a chance with the Boston Red Sox over the next few days.
Fans have been clamoring for weeks for the Boston Red Sox to give No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia a chance in the big leagues. He has burst onto the scene for the Red Sox this season. He has 20 homers and 73 RBIs in 99 games played. "The Password" has become a fan-favorite when it comes to Boston prospects because of his fireworks at the plate, but also clever nickname.
He now is going to get a chance with Boston. The Red Sox called up the 22-year-old on Thursday ahead of the team's four-game series against the New York Yankees in place of the injured Wilyer Abreu. Now that he's here, how will Boston use him? He has spent most of his professional career in the outfield but also has been mixed in at first base of late.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo opened up about Garcia's role moving forward and what fans can expect.
Red Sox slugger Jhostynxon Garcia's role moving forward
"There is a need for Garcia because Abreu and Rob Refsnyder (oblique strain) are both on the IL with minor injuries," Cotillo said. "His stay might be a short one, though the Red Sox will get two extra spots to work with when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1. For now, expect Garcia to play a lot against lefties and mix in with an outfield group that includes Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony and, on occasion, Masataka Yoshida.
"Garcia is expected to start every game against lefties while he’s up, including Friday and Sunday (against Carlos Rodón). He has played all three outfield positions at Triple-A this year, and the Red Sox are comfortable with him in center field, if need be. A combination of (Jarren Duran) and Garcia will start in left and center against lefties with (Roman Anthony) manning right...
"Against righties, the expectation is that Rafaela will play more center field than second base. In that scenario, it’s likely Duran and Anthony flank him in the corners. (Masataka Yoshida) will be in the DH mix."
The Red Sox have some more firepower and now it is Garcia's turn to show what he can do.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Gives Significant Walker Buehler Update