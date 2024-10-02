Will Red Sox Pursue Superstar Expected To Opt Out Of $38.5 Million Contract?
As the Boston Red Sox enter the winter after a third-straight disappointing season, any opportunity to add an ace starting pitcher should be given top priority.
The Red Sox's starters finished the season with solid overall numbers, but the rotation's collective slump during the summer was a key reason Boston missed the playoffs. And while Tanner Houck was excellent this season, the Red Sox would still be best served adding a true ace.
There are numerous options on the free-agent market this winter, but one in particular stands out as the dominant force Boston needs the most. And it's a pitcher the Red Sox know well from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Snell is expected to opt out of his $38.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, freeing himself up for any club to take a run at him. Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston listed Snell as the number-two free-agent pitcher in this winter's class.
"Despite winning the 2023 NL Cy Young award, Snell didn't sign his free-agent contract until March 27, the eve of Opening Day. It shouldn't take so long for teams to throw money at him this time around," Leger said.
"Snell posted the best K/9 rate (12.5) and FIP (2.43) of his career to prove his second Cy Young season was no fluke. If he opts out as expected, he'll be among the most sought-after arms on the market."
It's hard to imagine a better fit for the current Red Sox rotation than Snell. Not only is he a two-time Cy Young Award winner, but he's proven to be the most dominant starting pitcher in baseball when he's on his game. After leading MLB in ERA after this year's All-Star break, he's erased any questions about whether or not he can sustain his success.
Aces are expensive, though, and that has been the apparent thorn in Boston's side when pursuing top free agents in recent offseasons. Since 2020, when the Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski and traded Mookie Betts, the largest contract they've given to a free-agent pitcher was Lucas Giolito's $38.5 million.
That needs to change this winter. Boston must back up the Brinks truck, whether it's for Snell, or one of the other available aces like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. And having seen Snell win a Cy Young in their own division, it feels as though the Red Sox should know he's worth paying.
