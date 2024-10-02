Why Mets Star Predicted To Opt Out Of $13.5 Million Is Perfect Fit For Red Sox
As the Boston Red Sox search for starting pitching, no potential targets are too big or too small.
Sure, the Red Sox want a bona fide ace. Most teams do, at this time of year. But as they pursue the Corbin Burneses and Max Frieds of the world, the Red Sox also need to keep an eye on veteran starters who might be middle-of-the-rotation fits.
If Boston can lock in another innings-eater who won't completely blow up the budget, they'll be in a better place than they were for most of the summer this season. If they can add such a workhorse while also landing Burnes or Fried, then they'll be in a perfect place.
One such fit is resurgent 32-year-old New York Mets starter Sean Manaea, who is expected to opt out of his $13.5 million option with the Mets next season. Manaea was ranked as the number-seven free-agent starting pitcher by NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger.
"Manaea led the Mets into the postseason as the ace of the pitching staff in 2024. The veteran southpaw notched the best ERA of his nine-year career while tossing a career-high 181.2 innings," Leger said.
"While some regression should be expected, he'll be an excellent add for teams looking for a reliable mid-rotation starter."
Several things make Manaea an ideal fit for the Red Sox. First, he's left-handed, which is something Boston did not have in its rotation this season. Second, he's a workhorse, having thrown more innings than all but one of the Boston starters (Kutter Crawford) and doing so with a very respectable 3.47 ERA.
As a bonus, Manaea saw drastic improvement this season after watching film of former Red Sox ace Chris Sale, imitating his arm slot and seeing much better results on his slider. If the Red Sox can't have future Cy Young Sale around anymore, perhaps Manaea can be Sale-lite.
