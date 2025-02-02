Will Garrett Whitlock Pitch In Spring Training? Red Sox Fan-Favorite Answers
The Boston Red Sox have certainly should get some important pieces back in 2025.
Boston performed above expectations in 2024 although the season was full of high-impact injuries. The Red Sox were bitten by the injury bug from the jump and yet they somehow were in playoff contention until late in the summer.
The 2025 season is quickly approaching now and Spring Training is less than two weeks away. Boston added some big pieces throughout the offseason so far, including Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, but will also get reinforcements back from injuries.
Garrett Whitlock made four starts last year for Boston and had a 1.96 ERA. He looked great, but then went down with an elbow injury that ended his season. He's been working his way back and said he should be good to go for Spring Training, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Should be a regular Spring Training,” Whitlock said as transcribed by Browne. “They’ve got me built out, so I’ll just join right in with the group and just go from there.”
This is great news. He's not going to be in the rotation in 2025 as it has been reported that he will move back to the bullpen. Boston's bullpen struggled last year, especially in the second half of the season. A healthy Whitlock could be a solution for that issue.
Whitlock had a 1.96 ERA as a rookie in 2021 in 46 appearances out of the bullpen. If Boston could get him back anywhere near that level, it could be in business in 2025.
More MLB: Alex Bregman To Red Sox? MLB Insider Isn't Ruling Boston Out