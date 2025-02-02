Inside The Red Sox

Will Garrett Whitlock Pitch In Spring Training? Red Sox Fan-Favorite Answers

The Red Sox are trending in the right direction

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have certainly should get some important pieces back in 2025.

Boston performed above expectations in 2024 although the season was full of high-impact injuries. The Red Sox were bitten by the injury bug from the jump and yet they somehow were in playoff contention until late in the summer.

The 2025 season is quickly approaching now and Spring Training is less than two weeks away. Boston added some big pieces throughout the offseason so far, including Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, but will also get reinforcements back from injuries.

Garrett Whitlock made four starts last year for Boston and had a 1.96 ERA. He looked great, but then went down with an elbow injury that ended his season. He's been working his way back and said he should be good to go for Spring Training, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"Should be a regular Spring Training,” Whitlock said as transcribed by Browne. “They’ve got me built out, so I’ll just join right in with the group and just go from there.”

This is great news. He's not going to be in the rotation in 2025 as it has been reported that he will move back to the bullpen. Boston's bullpen struggled last year, especially in the second half of the season. A healthy Whitlock could be a solution for that issue.

Whitlock had a 1.96 ERA as a rookie in 2021 in 46 appearances out of the bullpen. If Boston could get him back anywhere near that level, it could be in business in 2025.

More MLB: Alex Bregman To Red Sox? MLB Insider Isn't Ruling Boston Out

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News