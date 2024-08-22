Rumored Red Sox Target Expected To Get 'Boatload Of Money' This Winter
The Boston Red Sox need to address the top of the rotation this winter.
If the Red Sox could land another ace, they quickly would catapult themself right into contention in the American League. Boston is right in the mix for a playoff spot this season and should be even better in 2025. The Red Sox have performed significantly above expectations in 2024 and have somehow found a way to rack up wins despite a plethora of high-impact injuries.
Boston hasn't been at full strength for a single game this year and yet it has an impressive 67-59 record. If the Red Sox can get healthier heading into 2025 and add another top-tier starter, they could be one of the top contenders in the American League, especially if some of their young talent makes the jump to the big leagues.
One player who already has popped up as a possible option for Boston is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball and would fit in Boston well, but will be expensive. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even said that he is expected to get a "boatload of money" this winter.
"It's going to take a boatload of money to sign him, but there's not a better use of that money for an Orioles team whose title window is just opening, and losing him would represent a setback with no equivalent option to replace him with on the open market," Reuter said. "Earlier this summer, I predicted a seven-year, $255.5 million deal for Burnes, which would give him a $36.5 million annual value that is a tick above the $36 million Gerrit Cole is making."
Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball and is going to get paid like it in free agency. If the Red Sox want to become a contender quickly, he's the guy they should go get.
