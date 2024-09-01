Will Red Sox Join Yankees' Juan Soto Sweepstakes? Insider Predicts Landing Spot
The biggest question of the winter certainly will be where New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto ultimately decides to sign.
Soto is among the best players in baseball and it isn't common for a player of his skill level and age to become available. He is just 25 years old and the Boston Red Sox certainly has gotten a good look at him this season while facing off within the division.
The Yankees star will land a historic contract that even could end up being the second-largest ever behind just Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Boston recently has been mentioned as a team that could afford Soto, although it's unclear if it will get involved in the sweepstakes for him. He is a player that every team should consider signing. He will cost a lot, but Soto is worth it.
While it would be great for the Red Sox to join the sweepstakes, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale didn't mention Boston among the most likely landing spots for him.
"Please, enough with the narrative that the Washington Nationals will try to sign Juan Soto and bring him back to the organization," Nightengale said. "He's signing with the New York Yankees or New York Mets, although the Toronto Blue Jays and perhaps San Francisco Giants will at least make an attempt."
If the Red Sox want to get back into contention as fast as possible, pursuing someone like Soto immediately would put them there. Although Nightengale didn't mention the Red Sox, they still should get involved this winter.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Getting Opportunity With Mets, Per Insider