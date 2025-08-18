Winners And Losers From Red Sox's Surprise Nathaniel Lowe Deal
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for some more firepower at first base since Triston Casas went down for the season. Although the Red Sox have made due with Abraham Toro and Romy González, the club has been looking and that was clear around the trade deadline.
Boston stayed the course and didn't find the right deal at the time, though. Now, that isn't the case any longer. It was reported on Sunday night that the Red Sox are bringing in slugger Nathaniel Lowe to town after recently being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals.
"First baseman Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal, sources tell ESPN. Lowe was DFA’d by Washington earlier this week and will head to Boston and join one of the best lineups in the league," Passan said.
The Red Sox haven't made the move official yet, but there are multiple reports out there confirming the news. We should see an official confirmation by the Red Sox as soon as Monday afternoon, but that's up in the air.
With the Red Sox finalizing a deal to bring the slugger to town, who are the winners and losers of the deal?
Who won the Red Sox-Nathaniel Lowe reported deal?
Winners:
Nathaniel Lowe - Boston Red Sox
Lowe hasn't had the season he necessarily wanted to have, but it is somewhat surprising that the Nationals DFA'd him and weren't able to get some sort of trade done before the trade deadline. He's a Silver Slugger Award winner and Gold Glove Award winner with 16 homers and 68 RBIs. He gets to leave one of the worst teams in the National League and jump right into a playoff race over in Boston. What else could someone ask for?
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have been looking for a big bat like Lowe for months. Now, with things heating up down the stretch, they have found one and at a cheap cost as well. There wasn't a better option out there right now.
Loser:
Abraham Toro - Boston Red Sox
This is speculation, but Toro seems to be the guy whose playing time will be cut down the most by the deal to bring Lowe to town. He did everything the Red Sox could've asked for during this stretch since Casas went down, but Lowe objectively is a better option right now down the stretch.
More MLB: Red Sox Expected To Get Star Slugger Back For Yankees Series