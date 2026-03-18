Triston Casas’ Status Heading Into Red Sox Opening Day

One of the storylines to follow around the Boston Red Sox throughout Spring Training to this point has been the status and progress of young slugger Triston Casas.

It's no secret that the last two seasons didn't go as planned for the 26-year-old. Casas had an explosive rookie season in 2023 that saw him launch 24 homers, drive in 65 runs, and slash .263/.367/.490 with an .856 OPS in 132 games played. Unfortunately, the next two seasons were full of injuries. Casas played in 63 games in 2024 after tearing cartilage in his rib cage. He only was able to play in 29 games in 2025 after he ruptured his left patellar tendon in his knee. Two unfortunate, and unlucky injuries.

The Red Sox are covered at first base right now with Willson Contreras, but Casas will help this team at some point. He's just 26 years and has a bright future, despite the injuries. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared an update about the young slugger and noted that he's making "slow but steady progress." She noted that he won't be ready for a rehab assignment to kick off the 2026 season and that his rehab is likely to extend into April at least.

The Red Sox is working his way back

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Triston Casas has been making slow but steady progress in his progression from a ruptured patellar tendon he suffered last May, but the Boston Red Sox first baseman said he isn’t planning to begin the year on an official minor-league rehab assignment. He’s not ready to get into games, and he’ll likely keep rehabbing into April, either at extended spring training or with an affiliate’s medical staff before playing in games, the final hurdle in his rehab. ...

"Manager Alex Cora thought Casas might get into minor-league games by the end of camp, but Casas doesn’t think that will be the case unless he hears otherwise from the doctors. Casas is trying to balance pushing his timetable with being smart about his progression. He has been taking at-bats in live batting practice, but not running in games yet, which is the last bar he needs to clear. While he’s been building up his running progression in a straight line, he has yet to start cutting and changing directions quickly, something he’d have to do in games without hesitation when diving back to the bag or around first base on defense."

The Red Sox don't have much depth behind Contreras on the big league roster at first base. Romy González is on the 60-Day Injured List. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has picked up a first base glove throughout the spring. At the very least, Casas could provide depth behind Contreras and as DH when healthy. But we're not quite there yet.