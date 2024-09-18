Red Sox Star Projected To Receive $72 Million Making Things Difficult
The Boston Red Sox will have some talented players hit free agency this winter.
Boston has had an up-and-down 2024 season. While this is the case, the Red Sox have gotten plenty of consistency from star closer Kenley Jansen. He has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for over the last two seasons, but his future with the team is in question.
Jansen will be a free agent at the end of the season. He was in trade rumors last offseason, but Boston ultimately ended up hanging on to him as it looked to fight for a playoff spot. Jansen has shined for Boston and has a 3.48 ERA and 26 saves in 51 appearances.
It's unclear if he will be back, though. Boston has fellow star closer Liam Hendriks, who is expected to play a major role with the team in 2025. Jansen will be a free agent and is projected to receive a contract in the range of four years and $72 million by Spotrac.
While it would be great to bring Jansen back, that may be a high number when Boston already has another option to take the role. Jansen also has made it known that he wants to contend for a World Series. He hasn't ruled out a return to the Red Sox could contend next year, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sign elsewhere.
If his days with Boston are numbered, he certainly was a great pickup. Sadly, the Red Sox haven't been able to give him more success.
