Yankees Projected $52 Million Star Could Be Solution For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to address the bullpen this winter.
Boston had one of the worst bullpens in baseball in 2024, and therefore, it should be one of the club's top priorities this winter. The Red Sox should consider investing in the bullpen, and one player who should be on their radar is New York Yankees reliever Clay Holmes.
Holmes had a roller coaster of a 2024 season but finished the year with a 3.14 ERA in 67 appearances. He is projected to get a deal worth $52 million over four years in free agency this winter by Spotrac.
The veteran righty didn't have as much success as a closer as the Yankees hoped this season, but he could be a fantastic setup man for Boston. The Red Sox already have Liam Hendriks so they don't necessarily need a closer.
Holmes has been an All-Star in two of the last three years and very well could form a great duo with Hendriks. If the Red Sox also could land a high-leverage left-handed reliever, they would be in very good shape.
It doesn't seem like Holmes will be going back to New York. If the Red Sox could land him, he would help the Red Sox while also hurting New York by subtraction. At this point, why not? He is 31 years old and has four seasons with an ERA of 3.60 or lower under his belt.
Boston could use a boost and Holmes should at least be in consideration.
