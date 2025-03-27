Yankees Select Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite In Last-Second Move
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite at least is beginning the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the New York Yankees.
Former Red Sox utility man Pablo Reyes signed a minor league deal with the Yankees and was great in Spring Training. He appeared in 19 games for the Yankees in Spring Training and slashed .311/.418/.467 with two home runs, five RBIs, nine walks, eight runs scored, and one double.
He was great and the Yankees announced on Thursday just about two hours before the first pitch for Opening Day that the team was signing him to a big league deal and selecting him to the active roster.
"Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Signed INF/OF Pablo Reyes (#19) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster. Placed RHP Jake Cousins on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain."
He spent time in 2023 and 2024 with the Red Sox and quickly became a fan-favorite as he played all over the field for the club. Now, the Red Sox will likely face off against him quite a few times in 2025 if he's able to stick it out with New York.
Opening Day is here and that obviously led to plenty of movement across the league on Thursday as teams finalized their rosters, placed players on the Injured List, and took the field for the first time in the 2025 season.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Reveals He Was Close To Boston Reunion