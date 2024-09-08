Former Red Sox Outfielder Has Yankees Fans Calling For Him To Be Benched
A former Boston Red Sox outfielder has unfortunately failed to win over the fan base of his new team.
When the Red Sox traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in December 2023, they probably didn’t realize how thrilled they’d be with the outcome ten months later.
While Verdugo, 28, will still have plenty of chances to make Boston regret trading him, the deal so far is looking splendid for the Sox.
Verdugo has underperformed this year for the Yankees while struggling with an unbelievable allergy to his own batting gloves. Meanwhile, Verdugo’s replacement in Boston, rookie Wilyer Abreu, is easily a top-10 Rookie of the Year candidate in the American League, and the pitcher prospect the Red Sox received in exchange for Verdugo, Richard Fitts, has been dominating in the minors (and was called up on Sunday).
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow hasn’t aced many moves in his time with the Red Sox, but Breslow can count the Verdugo deal among his best decisions, at least for now.
Not surprisingly, the Yankees aren’t exactly elated about Verdugo’s lack of production since joining the Bronx Bombers. Interestingly, reports suggest that Yankees fans want Verdugo benched in favor of New York’s electric outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez.
Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe revealed on Saturday that the Verdugo situation has created tension.
“The Yankees … are dealing with fan unrest over the decision to leave Alex Verdugo in left field and not call up prospect Jasson Dominguez,” Abraham said.
“Verdugo has hit .235 with a .610 OPS in the second half. He went into the weekend with one home run since July 7. Dominguez has hit .318 with an .897 OPS in 41 minor league games since returning from elbow surgery. The 21-year-old Dominguez had four home runs and seven RBIs in eight games for the Yankees last September."
"General manager Brian Cashman said he feels Verdugo gives them the best opportunity to win games.”
It should be noted that Verdugo will be suiting up for playoff games in 2024, while it appears that the Red Sox will not be. Verdugo is only one clutch playoff RBI away from winning over New York and making his departure taste far less sweet for Boston.
