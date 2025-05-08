Yankees Urged Acquire Former Red Sox All-Star In Unlikely Swap
The Boston Red Sox didn't bring back a former All-Star this past offseason.
Kenley Jansen was the team's closer over the last two years and did a great job bringing stability to the position, but the Red Sox and the four-time All-Star went in different directions. Boston brought in Aroldis Chapman -- who has been great this year -- and Jansen signed with the Los Angeles Angels.
Could he end up being on the move this summer, though?
The New York Yankees acquired Devin Williams this past offseason but he has struggled. In response, Newsweek's Jon Vankin suggested an unlikely trade to acquire Jansen from the Angels.
"Manager Aaron Boone has turned to Luke Weaver, installing him in the closer's role he held during the stretch run late last season," Vankin said. "But it was Weaver who relieved Williams on Monday and gave up the eventual winning run. But one trade proposal, admittedly a bold one, could solve the Yankees closer crisis — and would have the added benefit of bringing in a future Hall of Famer to wind up his career in the Bronx.
"Kenley Jansen is in his first year with the Los Angeles Angels, who signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract. The 37-year-old has picked up where he left off after saving 56 games in 64 chances over two seasons with the Boston Red Sox...A pair of lower minor-league pitching prospects — such as 2023 sixth-round pick Cade Smith, a righty, along with left Kyle Carr, a third-rounder that same year — should be plenty to secure Jansen and stabilize the crucial high-leverage end of the Yankees bullpen as they pursue a return trip to the World Series. Smith and Carr, both currently at the High-A level of the Yankees system, are the organization's Nos. 14 and 18 ranked prospects, respectively."
Jansen would help New York, but it already has swung one deal for an All-Star closer. It makes more sense to see if he can turn things around before doing something hasty.
